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When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.Brent Eickhoff
Hollywood marriages are complicated; the divorces are harder.Amber McKynzie
From the death threats to the three-day ordeal of assaults, here’s what to know about Johnny Deep & Amber Heard's relationship and their court cases.William Goodman
Earlier this year, the once-ubiquitous actor lost his bid to overturn the ruling in a libel case involving Amber Heard and a tabloid publication.Trace William Cowen