Johnny Depp

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Cara Delevingne Says She Dated Amber Heard Throughout Johnny Depp Divorce
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Confirms She Dated Amber Heard Amid Johnny Depp Divorce

The actress finally addresses years of rumors about her connection to Heard and Depp, clarifying what happened after the 'London Fields' speculation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
(L-R) Brian Cox, Johnny Depp and Edward Norton.
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Has No Problem Sharing Opinions: 'I'm Gonna Say What I Want to Say' (UPDATE)

The actor has, historically, not been shy about sharing opinions on the A-list.

tara mahadevan105 days ago
A man in a floral shirt stands in front of an orange background with text.
Life

Johnny Depp Reportedly Provided Housing for Eric Dane in His Final Days

Johnny Depp reportedly made sure Eric Dane had 'one less thing to worry about' during his final days.

Helen Storms147 days ago
In this image released on November 15, Armie Hammer attends the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer Jokes About 'Roofie-ing People' After Assault and Cannibalism Allegations

On a recent episode of 'Armie HammerTime,' the actor reflected on his time smoking copious amounts of marijuana and joked about ‘roofie-ing people.'

Sarah Vincent344 days ago
Johnny Depp attends the "Modì – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness" red carpet during the 19th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 26, 2024 in Rome, Italy.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Makes Rare Statement About Amber Heard Trial

Nearly three years after the courtroom saga went viral, the Hollywood icon finally breaks his silence — and has "no regrets."

Maggie Ekberg388 days ago
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Johnny Depp wearing sunglasses and a black suit with a white shirt, standing against a green blurred background.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Calls Himself a 'Crash Test Dummy' for #MeToo in Amber Heard Trial Aftermath

Depp says he felt abandoned and betrayed by close friends during the trial against his ex-wife.

Alex Ocho390 days ago
(L) Corey Feldman sporting blonde hair and dark sunglasses. (R) Johnny Depp wearing a brown hat and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Corey Feldman Claims Johnny Depp Got Him Fired from 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape': 'Still Bitter'

The actor said he secured the role of Arnold “Arnie” Grape but was pushed out of the project because Depp thought he was a "junkie."

Joshua Espinoza477 days ago
Lily-Rose Depp
Pop Culture

Lily-Rose Depp Says 'Edward Scissorhands' 'Traumatized' Her as a Kid

She really hated how it ended.

Trey Alston559 days ago
Amber Heard in a white and black outfit, and Blake Lively in a floral dress, both with red lipstick and styled hair.
Pop Culture

Amber Heard Supports Blake Lively Amid Sexual Harassment Suit

Lively accused her co-star and director of 'It Ends With Us' of sexual harassment.

tara mahadevan571 days ago
Johnny Depp wearing a tan hat, sunglasses, and a rust-colored suit jacket over a beige shirt, standing against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Doesn't Hold 'Any Ill Feelings Toward Anyone' Over Amber Heard Trial

The actor says that he doesn't want to hold on to any baggage.

Trey Alston626 days ago
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Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Shuts Down Johnny Depp Dating Rumors: ‘It’s So Insane to Me'

Depp formally denied the speculation that he was dating the 21-year-old actress after gossip blog DeuxMoi linked them last summer.

Alex Ocho689 days ago
Two separate images side-by-side. The left image features a man in a suit with sunglasses. The right shows a woman in a lace top
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Addresses Lola Glaudini's Accusation That He Called Her a 'F*cking Idiot' While Filming ‘Blow’

The actress alleges that Depp berated her on the set of the 2001 movie.

Alex Ocho849 days ago
jason momoa and amber heard are pictured
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Allegedly Showed Up Drunk to ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Set Dressed Like Johnny Depp

The sequel to the 2018 DCEU film is now set to arrive this December after multiple delays.

Trace William Cowen1011 days ago
johnny depp is seen in savage x fenty show
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Makes History With New $20 Million Deal With Dior

Johnny Depp has been confirmed to have signed a new multimillion-dollar agreement with Dior that stands as the biggest men’s fragrance deal in history.

Trace William Cowen1162 days ago
Jerry Bruckheimer from the film "Top Gun: Maverick" speak onstage during Contenders Film
Pop Culture

Jerry Bruckheimer Says He Would ‘Love to Have’ Johnny Depp in Another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie

Jerry Bruckheimer said he would “love to have”Johnny Depp return once again as Captain Jack Sparrow in another 'Pirates Of the Caribbean' entry.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1303 days ago
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Amber and Johnny are pictured in an archival red carpet photo
Pop Culture

Amber Heard Announces 'Very Difficult' Decision to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case

In an extended statement shared on Monday, Amber Heard detailed what she said was a "very difficult decision" while looking ahead to what's next.

Trace William Cowen1306 days ago

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