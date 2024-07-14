Maya Rudolph on Doing Impressions of Beyoncé While Being a Fan of Her: 'I’m in Awe of Her'

Maya Rudolph can’t stop gushing about Beyoncé.

In an interview with the New Yorker published on Tuesday, the former Saturday Night Live actress, 51, who has parodied the 42-year-old singer on the show, discussed Bey’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, and her evolution as an artist.

“I’m in awe of her. She has evolved as an artist so much over the years. That is probably the reason that I’ve been able to go back to that well of keeping up with somebody who’s getting better over time and constantly changing the game,” Rudolph told the magazine.

“When I was growing up, it was Madonna. It was always terribly exciting to see what Madonna was going to do next. I grew up with MTV, and MTV was Madonna’s palace,” she added. “It was the place where she was able to create and constantly change. Her styles were different, the eras were different. It was always so fucking exciting.”

Rudolph said that although Cowboy Carter informed her latest impersonation of Beyoncé, such as the one on SNL’s Mother’s Day episode, she admitted that she compartmentalizes her work as an actress and member of the BeyHive.