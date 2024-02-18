Beyoncé’s Mother, Tina Knowles, Explains Family's History of Cowboy Culture

Tina Knowles wants you to know this isn’t her daughter Beyoncé’s first rodeo.

Beyoncé once again stopped the world when she revealed that her new album, currently known as Act II, is taking a country music turn with her new singles “Texas Hold’em” and “16 Carriages.”

Despite her documented history with country music and cowboy aesthetics, not everyone seems to be a fan of the Houston native returning to her roots.

John Schneider, of Dukes of Hazzard fame, seemingly blasted Beyoncé during an interview with right-wing network OANN, likening her to a urinating dog marking a territory, per TMZ.

“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park, you know?” said Schneider. “Every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.”

Although she didn’t offer a direct response to Schneider’s comments, Bey’s mother spoke her piece on Instagram to shed more light on her family’s relationship with “cowboy culture," and posted a video from TIME which proclaims that Beyoncé "has always been country."

“I just came across this video on my IG feed! We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas," she wrote. "We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only."