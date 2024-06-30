Eddie Murphy Recalls Joke David Spade Made About Him on ‘SNL’: ‘I Felt It Was Racist'

Eddie Murphy recently reflected on what he called “cheap shots” that have been aimed at him throughout his career.

In an interview with the New York Times, the actor and comedian recalled one in particular, when David Spade made a negative comment about Murphy’s career on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the pair fell out after Spade’s “Hollywood Minute" segment, where he showed a picture of Murphy after his Vampire in Brooklyn movie flopped at the box office. “Look, children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish,” Spade quipped at the time.

Murphy didn’t take kindly to the remark at all, viewing the bit as “racist.”

“When David Spade said that shit about my career on SNL, it was like. ‘Yo, it’s in-house! I’m one of the family, and you’re fucking with me like that?’ It hurt my feelings,” Murphy said.

He went on to call himself “the biggest thing that ever came off that show," and added that it "would have been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career?”