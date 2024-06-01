Maya Rudolph Reflects on Performing Her Beyoncé Impression in Front of the Singer: 'It's So Embarrassing'

Nearly three decades into her entertainment career, Maya Rudolph still sometimes gets embarrassed when showing off her comedy chops, especially in front of Beyoncé.

The actress/comedian was a guest on the Friday (May 31) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she spoke about her Beyoncé impressions on Saturday Night Live.

"She knows about my impression. I did it over the years, there's been so many different times where she was there at the show," Rudolph said around the 5-minute mark of the video below. "I can't remember if it was when she was still in Destiny's Child. I think she was there as a solo artist is my memory, I can't remember because I'm getting on in years ..."

Apparently, Beyoncé's seen Rudolph's impression in person, which the Bridesmaids star finds "embarassing."

"I believe that Fred Armisen wrote a 'Prince Show' for me to do Beyoncé and while she was there, but I believe she declined. Then at 'good nights' you have to stand next to the person you just did an impression of. She was very sweet about it," Rudolph said of the singer's reaction to her impression.