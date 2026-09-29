Andrew Schulz Lands Role in 'Miami Vice '85'

Andrew Schulz will be hitting the big screen.

The comedian and podcaster is set to join Universal's Miami Vice '85, the Joseph Kosinski crime film led by Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs and Austin Butler as James "Sonny" Crockett, according to Deadline.

Schulz joins a cast that has been filling out through the year, including John Leguizamo as the film's main villain, Whitney Peak, Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, and Danny Ramirez.

According to Deadline, the film takes its cue from the pilot of the landmark 1984-90 series and digs into the “glamour and corruption” of mid-1980s Miami.

Schulz also has a role in the live-action Street Fighter adaptation and recently wrapped the Apple sports film Running. His past credits include Netflix's Tires, MGM's Underdoggs with Snoop Dogg, The Thicket opposite Peter Dinklage, You People with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, and the White Men Can't Jump remake with Jack Harlow.