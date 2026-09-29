Sports

Colin Kaepernick Shows Love to J. Cole After Getting Memoir Shoutout

The former NFL quarterback thanked the rapper on social media.

Split image of Colin Kaepernick and J. Cole.
Images via Arturo Holmes/Getty for The Gordon Parks Foundation and Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick took a moment on Sunday (Sept. 27) to thank J. Cole for showing love to his memoir, The Perilous Fight, after the book debuted atop the New York Times bestseller list.

Following the completion of the North American leg of The Fall-Off Tour, Cole shared a message to his fans and congratulated Kaepernick on his latest accomplishment.

“Also, congratulations to my dawg Colin on the release of his book,” Cole wrote. “Officially a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller. Got my copy and plan to start reading during this break. This is a great friend of mine and I'm proud of him. I have seen his struggle up close... there are not many of us that would have been able to walk his path with the grace, discipline and moral courage that he has shown. He has my highest respect.”

Kaepernick, who attended one of the shows and called it “the best show I’ve ever seen,” was appreciative of the gesture.

“That meant a lot to me,” the former NFL quarterback wrote. “He didn’t have to mention it or take time out of his moment to show support, but he did Thank you to my brother J. Cole for the love, the support, and for being a part of my journey.”

Cole kicks off the European leg of his tour next month.

Shop J. Cole vinyl, CDs, and more on Complex.

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