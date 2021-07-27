A few days after taking the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, The Kid Laroi gifted fans with a deluxe repack of his latest EP, titled F*ck Love 3+: Over You.

The deluxe edition includes 6 new tracks, “I Don’t Know,” “About You,” Lonely and Fucked Up,” “Situation,” Attention,” and “Best for Me,” all of which are featureless. The deluxe release closes out the Australian MC’s F*ck Love mixtape series, which began back in 2020. The original F*ck Love 3, which was released last Friday, featured guest appearances from Polo G, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Machine Gun Kelly, and Justin Bieber. The latter’s collaboration on “Stay” debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100, and still sits comfortably atop the charts. Its cinematic music video has additionally garnered around 31 million views and continues to keep The Kid Laroi firmly in the spotlight.

The breakout success of Laroi’s F*ck Love trilogy began when the trilogy’s debut tape put Laroi on the map thanks to its hard-hitting features and the success of the now double platinum hit “Without You.” The track even got a fresh remix featuring Miley Cyrus, who also directed the song’s music video. After multiple TV debuts on Ellen, The Tonight Show, and a wild festival appearance at Rolling Loud this past weekend, The Kid Laroi has cemented himself as a talent to watch in 2021.

He also recently paid a visit to Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, where he copped some new sneakers and spoke more about his recent success.

Check out the deluxe edition of F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU below.