Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud is a hip-hop music festival brand founded in 2015 by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler. Starting in Miami, it has become one of the largest hip-hop festivals worldwide, known for its high-energy performances that blend mainstream icons with breakthrough artists over multiple days. Its relevance in hip-hop culture comes from creating moments where surprise guest appearances and exclusive live debuts ignite fan excitement. Collectors and fans prioritize attending Rolling Loud for its role in showcasing genre-defining performances and capturing the pulse of hip-hop’s current and future stars.

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