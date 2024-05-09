Freddie Gibbs on Winner of Drake and Kendrick Beef: ‘Record Labels’

His followers didn't disagree, also adding some opinions of their own. "And the YouTube reaction community because Kendrick is Goated," responded one person who clearly knew about Lamar lifting his copyright strikes on YouTube.

Another person wrote, "Accurate. All these music execs are just counting their money right now."

While Drake and Kendrick continue to shatter Spotify records with their back-to-back releases—more so Lamar, whose latest track "Not Like Us" racked up nearly 6.6 million Spotify streams in a single day—other rappers also concur with Gibbs' thoughts.