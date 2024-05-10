Gunna Launches 'One of Wun' Album f/ Offset, Roddy Ricch, and Normani

Gunna is giving fans a One of Wun experience with his new album, out today.

The May rollout of the a Gift & a Curse follow-up comes after the four-time Grammy nominee shared his "Whatsapp (Wassam)" single, produced by Turbo and Evrgrn. That track, notably, saw Gunna tucking in a shoutout to Complex.

Elsewhere on the new album, the YSL Records signee enlists Roddy Ricch, Normani, Offset, and Leon Bridges.

Listen to One of Wun on the streamer of your choice here. The cover art was crafted by Calvin Clausell Jr. and also boasts creative direction from the Genius Club’s Spike Jordan. Tal Midyan, meanwhile, contributed art direction and design.

Gunna recently kicked off the Bittersweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio with Alabama’s own Flo Milli. As seen in widely shared footage from a subsequent stop in Detroit, fans have been loving the College Park-born artist's setlist on this run, with the 2023 single "fukumean" spurring especially charged-up reactions among the crowd.

Ahead of the tour kickoff, Complex was invited behind the scenes at rehearsals. Get a closer look below.