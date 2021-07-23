The Kid Laroi is delivering the gift that keeps on giving, dropping off the latest project in his F*ck Love trilogy, F*ck Love 3: Over You, with appearances from Polo G, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and more.

Starting the trilogy in 2020 with his F*ck Love mixtape, Laroi continues to use the momentum that the fan-favorite project created and adds some of his rap peers to elevate the series to a new level. The original tape included Corbin (previously known as Spooky Black), Juice Wrld, and Lil Mosey. Laroi made a deluxe version for F*ck Love (Savage) back in 2020, and added a new disc to the project. He did the same here, adding a disc to F*ck Love 3: Over You, now making it have three discs total.

Laroi is also still on a high from his chart-topping song “Stay” with Justin Bieber. Laroi appeared on Bieber’s last album, Justice, along with Chance the Rapper, Givēon, and others. The chemistry that the two artists have fostered can be heard on their new track, with both playing to each other’s strengths. The track also got a super cinematic music video to accompny it.

In other news, Laroi also took a visit to Complex’s Sneaker Shopping to cop some exclusive kicks.

Check out The Kid Laroi’s new deluxe project, F*ck Love 3: Over You, featuring Polo G, Lil Durk, and more down below.