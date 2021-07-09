The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber team up to deliver their new track “Stay” which finds both Bieber and Laroi delivering a high-energy song.

Fit for the return of festivals and live concerts, “Stay” features The Kid Laroi and Bieber leaning into their strengths. The song itself centers around the two artists singing to a distant lover, pleading with them to stay no matter what.

Bieber and The Kid Laroi also shared visuals for the new song, which you can watch up top.

“Stay” isn’t the first time The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber have connected on a track. Laroi appeared on Bieber’s last album, Justice, along with Chance the Rapper, Givēon, and others. The chemistry that the two artists have fostered can be heard on their new track, with both playing to each other’s strengths.

The Kid Laroi also made an interesting appearance alongside Gunna on “You Can’t” of G Herbo’s latest album, 25. He has been making it a point to show his versatility as an artist, rapping over trap beats and still being able to hopscotch back to more pop sounds, like on “Stay.”

Listen to Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s new song “Stay” down below via Spotify and watch the video up top.