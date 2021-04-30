Fresh off making his late night TV debut on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the Kid Laroi returns with the remix to “Without You,” the platinum single from the deluxe version of his 2020 debut mixtape F*ck Love (Savage). Laroi’s remix features a guest appearance from Miley Cyrus, who also directed the accompanying music video.

“LOVE this song as much as I loooooove my new friend!” Cyrus wrote in a tweet describing the visual. “We made this video on a random week night! Hit the kid at 12 am he said ‘I’ll be there in an hour’ and he was. This is what we made!”

“I’m happy for people to hear it. It’s crazy!” Laroi told Entertainment Tonight. “I grew up with my older cousins watching Miley’s show Hannah Montana at my auntie’s house, so yeah, it’s funny. It’s fire!”

During their studio session, Cyrus also gave the 17-year-old rising artist some advice about fame and the music industry. “She just told me stay focused…and don’t get so caught up in all the other extra s**t,” Laroi shared. “Just stay focused on the music, and creating the best music possible.”

Laroi and Cyrus are expected to perform the track on May 8 on Saturday Night Live. Cyrus took to Twitter Thursday to announce their upcoming appearance on SNL. “Live from New York with little bro…. @thekidlaroi @nbcsnl” she captioned a photo of herself and Laroi.

Watch the video for the “Without You” remix up top, and stream the track now on all major platforms.