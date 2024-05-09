YBN Nahmir Claims He 'Died and Came Back Alive' After Seizure

It started with a photo that showed the outside of the emergency room of a hospital, and he explained more about the situation in a video recorded in bed.

"I been in this bitch all motherfucking day, this shit is fucking killing me," he said. He followed that up with a video that showed him driving back to Los Angeles, then shared a post indicating he was looking to collaborate with clothing brands. There were also videos showing him performing, as well as previews of new music. But his next post was the truly wild part.

"Shoutout who everybody been checking in on me all day," he wrote. "Been over working myself doing shows bac 2 bac..getting drunk everyday. Deadass died & came back alive this morning. I genuinely give a fuck about every single one of you! THANK YOU - FOE."