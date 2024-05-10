Drake's Toronto Mansion Encounters Second Alleged Trespasser in as Many Days

A second person allegedly tried to gain access to Drake's mansion in Toronto on Thursday.
According to TMZ, the Toronto Police Service responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. ET about a person trespassing onto the rapper's property. An altercation ensued between Drake's security team and the trespasser, who was later taken to the hospital.
Questions arose when another ambulance was spotted outside Drizzy's home earlier today.
It has been quite a week for the residence dubbed the Embassy.
A security guard suffered an apparent gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. The guard's injuries were deemed "very serious" and he remains in the hospital. CBC News reported that the shooting occurred from a drive-by.
The following day, an intruder was "apprehended under the mental health act and taken to get medical assistance," authorities said.
It is unknown if Drake was inside the home when either incident occurred.
Police are still investigating the shooting and will also look into the latest trespassing incident.