Megan Thee Stallion Returns With New Single and Video "BOA"

Megan Thee Stallion slithers into the weekend with new music.
Months after unleashing “Cobra” and “Hiss,” the H-Town rapper returned with her latest snake-themed track “BOA.” Megan teased the release—which came with a music video—on social media this week with a series of promos inspired by old-school PlayStation video game art and bearing the subtitle "Curse of the Serpent Woman." The images saw Megan embracing her love of cosplay, as she was dressed up as Pirate Empress Boa Hancock from the One Piece… manga.
“Are you ready to play?” read a “BOA” video teaser that showed a snake going head-to-head with an alligator.
“BOA” comes less than a year after Megan inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group. Under the agreement, the Traumazine rapper will have access to the company’s international affiliates and vast resources while maintaining full ownership of her publishing and masters.
The 29-year-old's third album will be released through her indie imprint Hot Girl Productions and distributed through WMG. Megan spoke about the project in an April interview with Women’s Health, promising her strongest project yet.
“I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally,” she explained, before touching on her snake motif. “They’re feared, misunderstood, respected, healing…I want to see myself grow and be better than I am right now. And I will. I know I will.”
You can stream “BOA” now on Apple Music and Spotify.
Fans can catch Megan on the road this summer for her Hot Girl Summer Tour featuring GloRilla. The trek will begin May 14 in Minneapolis and conclude July 27 in Washington, D.C.