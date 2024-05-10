Megan Thee Stallion Returns With New Single and Video "BOA"

The 29-year-old's third album will be released through her indie imprint Hot Girl Productions and distributed through WMG. Megan spoke about the project in an April interview with Women’s Health, promising her strongest project yet.

“I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally,” she explained, before touching on her snake motif. “They’re feared, misunderstood, respected, healing…I want to see myself grow and be better than I am right now. And I will. I know I will.”

You can stream “BOA” now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Fans can catch Megan on the road this summer for her Hot Girl Summer Tour featuring GloRilla. The trek will begin May 14 in Minneapolis and conclude July 27 in Washington, D.C.