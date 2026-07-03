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T.I.
Music

T.I.'s 'Kill the King' Might Not Be His Last Album After All

After months of claiming he was done with making albums, there's a possibility Tip might have been trolling fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
Lauryn Hill
Music

Lauryn Hill on Why She Didn't Release Another Album: 'Creativity Is Most Potent When It's Free'

"What doesn’t get talked about enough is the drain," she wrote online.

Trey Alston62 days ago
Latto, with long hair in a ponytail, smiles while sitting at a table with a drink, wearing a black outfit and jewelry.
Music

Latto Says 'Big Mama' Will Be Her 'Retirement Album'

The rapper is set to release the 17-track record later this month.

Joe Price71 days ago
Kanye West wearing a hoodie and cap, looking upwards with a neutral expression.
Music

Kanye West Defends ‘Donda 2’ Stem Player Release Strategy: ‘Sold Over 100,000 Units at $200 Each’

The $200 Step Player allowed users to manipulate different elements of songs in real time.

Mark Elibert79 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Thomas Bangalter attends the CO Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Promises 'Electronic Minimalism' On Latest Solo Offering

The album follows Bangalter's solo debut, 'Mythologies,' which was released in 2023.

Jade Gomez83 days ago
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(L-R) Anthony Fantano and Drake.
Music

Anthony Fantano Can't Believe People Thought His Fake Drake 'Iceman' News Was True

The famous music critic said that his decision to tell fans Drizzy's album was dropping within a 36 hour window was part of a "social experiment."

Will Lavin84 days ago
Shaboozey Announces Old West-Themed Album 'The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales'
Music

Shaboozey Announces ‘The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales’ Album

Inside the cinematic Western shaping Shaboozey’s next album, from burning towns to a mysterious outlaw named Cherie Lee

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
Isaiah Rashad
Music

Isaiah Rashad 'It's Been Awful' Vinyl: How to Buy

This will be Isaiah Rashad’s first new album in five years.

Complex Staff86 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket at a crowded event, looking to the side with a serious expression.
Music

Drake Suggests 'Iceman' Album May Be Finished With Cryptic Post

The wait for Aubrey's ninth solo studio album continues.

Alex Ocho90 days ago
Akademiks and Drake
Music

Akademiks Says He Told Drake to Delay 'Iceman'

The media personality said Drizzy's haters have "Drake Derangement Syndrome."

Trey Alston91 days ago
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(L-R) Baby Keem and Lil Uzi Vert.
Music

Baby Keem Once Almost Executive Produced a Lil Uzi Vert Project

The Las Vegas rapper said he would still love to do it if the opportunity were to arise again.

Will Lavin92 days ago
M.I.A.
Music

M.I.A. Releases Seventh Studio Album 'M.I.7'

M.I.A.’s seventh album blends spiritual themes with global influences, featuring Sunday Service and a concept inspired by the Book of Revelation.

Andrew White92 days ago
BTS standing in stylish, modern outfits on a stage with a minimalist background.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for BTS' 'ARIRANG'

The group earns its seventh No. 1 album as 'ARIRANG' posts one of the biggest debut weeks for a group in years.

Mark Elibert111 days ago
Kehlani Announces Self-Titled Album, Set for Release in April
Music

Kehlani Confirms April Release for Self-Titled Fifth Album

The Grammy-winning R&B star turns inward on her self-titled fifth album, set to arrive April 24.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Jack Harlow
Music

Jack Harlow Delivers His Fourth Studio Album ‘Monica’

The Louisville rapper's fourth studio album follows his 2023 project, 'Jackman.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
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Kanye West.
Music

Kanye West Finally Sets Concrete Release Date for 'Bully' Album

It looks like the controversial hitmaker has settled on a release date for the highly anticipated project.

Jaelani Turner-Williams129 days ago
Joe Budden in a tuxedo on the left, J. Cole in a red and black hoodie on the right.
Music

Joe Budden Says He Was ‘Happy’ J. Cole’s Honda Civic Broke Down: ‘I Jumped for Joy ... Fake Humble’

Budden says Kendrick Lamar’s 'GNX' rollout had more authentic storytelling.

Mark Elibert143 days ago

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