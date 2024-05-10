Toosii shared an alleged DM he says his girlfriend Samaria Davis received from Shaquille O'Neal two years ago.

The rapper responded to a social media post claiming Shaq once sent a message where the 52-year-old told Davis "let me have that baby" in regards to her child with Toosii.

"One time this n***a dm Samaria and said 'let me have that baby' talking about my son. Weird ass old head," he tweeted.