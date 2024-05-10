Ice Spice Drops New Single and Video "Gimmie a Light"

Ice Spice is warming fans up for her much-anticipated debut album.
On Friday, the Grammy-nominated rapper blessed fans with the visual for “Gimmie a Light,” her first official single since “Think U the Sh*t (Fart).” Ice Spice announced the release on Instagram this week when she shared a 14-second preview for the “Gimmie a Light” video. The teaser showed the Bronx artist flashing stacks of cash, hanging out in the club, and hot-boxing a bright pink Range Rover with a “Y2K” license plate (a nod to her upcoming studio album).
The 24-year-old's track samples Sean Paul’s 2002 hit “Gimme the Light” and boasts production by RIOTUSA. Fans got their first taste of the song during Ice Spice’s Coachella set last month.
Ice Spice is now preparing to drop her album Y2K, which will mark her first project since the 2023 EP Like..?. She spoke about her album during a February interview with the Today show, saying the project will include a “crazy collaboration” and find her experimenting with new sounds.
“It’s definitely gonna be a drill album,” she said. “But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven’t really been heard on much, so I’m excited for those more than anything. I really want to know what my fans think about these new-sounding songs.”
Stream "Gimmie the Light" now on all major platforms and watch its official video up top.