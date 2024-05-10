Ice Spice Drops New Single and Video "Gimmie a Light"

Ice Spice is now preparing to drop her album Y2K, which will mark her first project since the 2023 EP Like..?. She spoke about her album during a February interview with the Today show, saying the project will include a “crazy collaboration” and find her experimenting with new sounds.

“It’s definitely gonna be a drill album,” she said. “But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven’t really been heard on much, so I’m excited for those more than anything. I really want to know what my fans think about these new-sounding songs.”

Stream "Gimmie the Light" now on all major platforms and watch its official video up top.