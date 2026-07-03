Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is a pop singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel’s *Hannah Montana* before launching a solo career marked by bold stylistic shifts across pop, rock, and country genres. Her distinctive raspy voice and provocative performances have defined hits like "Wrecking Ball" and "Midnight Sky," showcasing her ability to combine mainstream appeal with emotional intensity. Her relevance in pop culture comes from how she challenges genre boundaries and public expectations, often using her music and image to spark conversations about identity and freedom. Fans return because her work consistently pushes personal and artistic limits, making her a figure who embodies transformation within contemporary pop music.

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John Cena Reacts to Detail that 'Hannah Montana' Star Jason Earles Was the Same Age as Him
Pop Culture

John Cena Was Shocked to Learn 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Was 33

On Jimmy Fallon, the WWE legend relives his 'Hannah Montana' cameo and finds out the 'kid' he wrestled was secretly a 33-year-old Jason Earles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Miley Cyrus is Getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Will Receive Star No. 2,845 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

From Hannah Montana to Hollywood Boulevard, see how Miley Cyrus’ career led to this Walk of Fame honor and who’s showing up to salute her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Miley Cyrus at Hannah Montana 20th Reunion Special
Pop Culture

Fans Question Emily Osment’s Absence From ‘Hannah Montana’ Reunion Special

Emily Osment says she missed the 'Hannah Montana' reunion due to scheduling, but some fans aren’t convinced.

Simone Torn115 days ago
Miley Cyrus at the World Premiere for Disney+'s 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' on March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Dated Fellow Disney Channel Star Dylan Sprouse

During the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' Miley Cyrus confirmed her past relationship with Dylan Sprouse.

Holly Riordan115 days ago
'Hannah Montana' Star Lied About Being a Teenager When He Was Nearly 30
Pop Culture

This ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Was 28 Playing 16 on Disney: 'I Lied to Them'

Jason Earles opens up about being nearly 30 while playing a teen, acting opposite 13-year-old Miley Cyrus, and the secret that almost got him recast on 'Hannah Montana'.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
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Miley Cyrus at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Says She's Developed 'Sober Lens': 'I Was So Used to Living at a High'

The pop vocalist and former child star struggled with drug and alcohol dependency in the past.

Jaelani Turner-Williams121 days ago
Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Teases New ‘Best of Both Worlds’ Recording Ahead of ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary

The music and television icon is taking fans back to where it all began.

Alex Gonzalez122 days ago
Teyana Taylor and Hannah Montana
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Says She 'Lives Two Lives' as a Parent, Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

The actress spoke about "mommy mode" vs. red carpet mode.

Trey Alston124 days ago
(L-R) Raven-Symoné and Miley Cyrus.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Excludes Miley Cyrus From Her Mt. Rushmore of Disney Stars: 'No, Not Miley'

The 'That's So Raven' star opted to include the late Lee Thompson Young instead.

Trey Alston126 days ago
Miley Cyrus Performs as Hannah Montana for the First Time in 15 Years
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Performs as Hannah Montana for the First Time in 15 Years

From recreated sets to archival clips and classic songs, here’s what fans can expect from Miley’s emotional Hannah Montana return on Disney+ later this month.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B attends the TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation at 1 Hotel San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cardi B Puts NSFW Spin on Miley Cyrus Hit "Party In the USA"

The Grammy winner performed her rendition of Cyrus' 2009 song during a stop on her headlining tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams143 days ago
Miley Cyrus Returns to Disney for 'Hannah Montana' 20th Anniversary
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Returns to Disney for 'Hannah Montana' 20th Anniversary

From secret pop star to global icon, Miley returns to the role that launched her career for a Disney+ anniversary celebration packed with nostalgia and new revelations.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
Gus Kenworthy of Great Britain looks on after completing a run in the Men's Ski Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota during the Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2020 on February 09, 2020 in Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Pop Culture

Gus Kenworthy Says His Miley Cyrus Romance Felt Like ‘Heated Rivalry’ in Real Life

Gus Kenworthy reflects on his past link to Miley Cyrus and how it mirrored the dynamics of ‘Heated Rivalry.’

Cheryl Thompson172 days ago
Queen Latifah at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Collaborates With Country Superstars on a Classic Song Re-Release

Queen Latifah appears alongside Dolly Parton and other country stars on a charity re-release benefiting pediatric cancer research.

Cheryl Thompson182 days ago
Noah Cyrus Follows in Sister Miley's Footsteps with Dolly Parton Tribute on 'The Voice'
Music

Noah Cyrus Follows in Sister Miley's Footsteps With Dolly Parton Tribute on 'The Voice'

The younger Cyrus sister joined Zac Brown on The Voice for a stripped-back performance of 'Butterfly.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
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(L-R) Mack Maine, Reginae Carter and Miley Cyrus.
Music

Reginae Carter Claims Disney Collab Fell Apart Due to Mack Maine Miley Cyrus Lyric

"Disney don’t play," Weezy's daughter said of the incident.

Trey Alston216 days ago
Dolly Parton Miley
Music

Miley Cyrus Gives Dolly Parton Health Update: 'The Show Must Go On'

Dolly Parton's health has been a concern for fans, and now Miley Cyrus has given an update.

Jessica Mcbride223 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire And Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Engaged to Maxx Morando

Cyrus flaunted her engagement ring at the LA premiere of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams227 days ago

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