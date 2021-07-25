Pop Smoke’s second posthumous release Faith debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 this week, selling an estimated 88,000 units, and beating out John Mayer’s Sob Rock, which finished in second.

The 20-track collaborative follow-up to last year’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon features some of rap’s biggest stars. Future, Chris Brown, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Quavo, and more all appear on the project, which is Pop Smoke’s second number one album.

A deluxe edition was released on July 21st and featured four new tracks. Its release coincided with what would have been the rapper’s 22nd birthday. The deluxe edition contained “Questions,” “Run Down” with OnPointLikeOp and G Herbo, “Money Man” with Killa, and “Defiant” with Dread Woo and TRAVI.

“This is for our day ones,” Pop Smoke’s manager Steven Victor wrote on Instagram, adding that “we’ve decided to drop off 4 tonight that are cleared and going to turn up the rest on 7/30 thx everyone involved to help us get this out.”

John Mayer’s Sob Rock trailed close behind Faith with 84,000 equivalent units sold. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, the former reigning champion of the chart, plunged to number 3 on the Billboard 200 this week, selling 77,000 units. Close behind was Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which sold 59,000 equivalent units.

Fans of Pop Smoke should also be sure to check out Complex and Spotify’s new podcast series Complex Subject: Pop Smoke, a six-episode dive deep into the life and death of the late MC.