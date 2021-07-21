A deluxe version of Pop Smoke’s recently released Faith album has arrived and it features four additional tracks.

The new release arrived on Tuesday night on what would have been the late rapper’s 22nd birthday.

The deluxe edition of Faith contains “Questions,” “Run Down” with OnPointLikeOp and G Herbo, “Money Man” with Killa, and “Defiant” with Dread Woo and TRAVI.

Steven Victor, Pop Smoke’s manager, announced the new tracks on social media shortly before they were dropped off to streaming services on Tuesday night.

Additionally, Victor said that more Pop Smoke tracks will arrive next week on Friday, July 30.

“midnight we going up for you we turning the pain into champagne everyday,” Victor wrote in the post. “this is for our day ones we’ve decided to drop off 4 tonight that are cleared and going to turn up the rest on 7/30 thx everyone involved to help us get this out.”