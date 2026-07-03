Doja Cat

Doja Cat is a singer, rapper, and songwriter. She was born on October 21, 1995, in Los Angeles, California. She emerged from Los Angeles’ underground music scene with her 2018 debut album *Amala*, but her mainstream breakthrough arrived in 2019 with the viral success of “Say So” from her second album *Hot Pink*. The track gained additional momentum after a TikTok dance challenge and a remix featuring Nicki Minaj, which propelled it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2020. Doja Cat’s music videos, such as the futuristic visuals for “Say So” and the anime-inspired “Streets,” have become cultural touchstones for their inventive styling and storytelling. Since then, Doja Cat has solidified her place in hip-hop and pop with high-profile collaborations including Ariana Grande on “Motive” (2020) and The Weeknd on “In Your Eyes” remix (2020). Her third album, *Planet Her* (2021), debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Kiss Me More” with SZA, which earned a Grammy nomination. Complex covers Doja Cat’s evolving artistry, from her viral social media presence to her impact on genre boundaries within contemporary music.