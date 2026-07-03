Doja Cat

Doja Cat is a singer, rapper, and songwriter. She was born on October 21, 1995, in Los Angeles, California. She emerged from Los Angeles’ underground music scene with her 2018 debut album *Amala*, but her mainstream breakthrough arrived in 2019 with the viral success of “Say So” from her second album *Hot Pink*. The track gained additional momentum after a TikTok dance challenge and a remix featuring Nicki Minaj, which propelled it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2020. Doja Cat’s music videos, such as the futuristic visuals for “Say So” and the anime-inspired “Streets,” have become cultural touchstones for their inventive styling and storytelling. Since then, Doja Cat has solidified her place in hip-hop and pop with high-profile collaborations including Ariana Grande on “Motive” (2020) and The Weeknd on “In Your Eyes” remix (2020). Her third album, *Planet Her* (2021), debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Kiss Me More” with SZA, which earned a Grammy nomination. Complex covers Doja Cat’s evolving artistry, from her viral social media presence to her impact on genre boundaries within contemporary music.

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Doja Cat in a tan, futuristic outfit poses on a green carpeted staircase with greenery in the background.
Music

Doja Cat Addresses Purported Song Leaks, Tells Fans 'None of It' Is Her: 'F*ck AI for Real'

"Really disappointed in everyone thinking that's me," Doja said.

Trace William Cowen25 days ago
Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen's Move Afrika: Kigali.
Music

Doja Cat Shares Emotional Video Addressing Cancelled Primavera Sound Set: ‘I Will Be Back’

"Adverse weather and technical conditions made it impossible" for Doja to perform, the festival said in a statement.

Jose Martinez44 days ago
Two images: Left, Doja Cat with pink hair in a corset and cap at a MAC event. Right, Elon Musk in a black suit, standing against a curtain.
Music

Doja Cat Likens 'B*tch' Elon Musk to Frog, Ewok While Urging Him to Restore X's Audio Post Feature

"U look like u eat sand," Doja said amid a series of Musk mockeries.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Doja Cat attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Doja Cat Plans to Take 'Three Years Off' After Releasing Fifth Album 'Vie'

The Grammy Award winner says she wants to "do whatever" during her hiatus.

Jaelani Turner-Williams65 days ago
Doja Cat in a shiny beige outfit with long blonde hair smiles at an event, surrounded by greenery and attendees in the background.
Music

Doja Cat Gets Tongue-Tied During Met Gala Red Carpet Interview

Doja Cat slipped up when talking about creating memorable moments on the carpet.

Joe Price74 days ago
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Two separate images: PlaqueBoyMax in a blue hoodie and Doja Cat in a sparkly orange dress with blonde curls.
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax to Doja Cat Fans Who Are Still 'Hating' on Him: 'We Don’t Give a F*ck About Y'all'

"Why is y'all hating on me, bro? I fuck with y'all's artist," Max said.

Trace William Cowen82 days ago
Split image. Left: Doja Cat in a sparkling orange outfit with curly blonde hair. Right: Plaqueboymax in a blue hoodie standing against a dark backdrop.
Music

Doja Cat Says She’s ‘Getting Rid Of’ Moderators Who Banned Plaqueboymax From Her Twitch Stream

Plaqueboymax recently gifted the rapper some subs before he was suddenly hit with a ban. Now, Doja is determined to make things right.

Alex Ocho82 days ago
A performer in a feathered outfit sings on stage; Nicki Minaj poses in a light blue dress at an event.
Music

Doja Cat Jokingly Compares Her Cat to Nicki Minaj for Chewing Wires: ‘Let Go, Nicki’

The moment appeared to be a reference to an obscure social media post.

Joe Price89 days ago
A performer singing on stage, wearing a sparkly outfit with feathered sleeves and a leopard-print headpiece, holding a microphone.
Music

Doja Cat Admits She Is ‘Incredibly Lonely’ and Distrusts Men

The singer said it’s difficult for her to be vulnerable, although her increased TikTok presence is helping.

Jade Gomez117 days ago
Doja Cat in a shimmering gold dress with short curly blonde hair poses between ornate columns.
Music

Doja Cat Says She Trolled Father With Gay Porn Link in Lieu of Ticket to Her Tour

In a video shared to TikTok, Doja billed this as an entry in "The Deadbeat Chronicles."

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Doja Cat in a sparkly, strapless dress with tattoos poses confidently against a colorful background.
Music

Doja Cat Says She’d Be a Psychologist if Not an Artist: ‘The Human Mind Is Just So Complex’

The 'Vie' artist shared why she would choose psychology if she wasn't a Grammy award winner.

Alex Ocho122 days ago
Doja Cat with blue hair and a leopard-print hat, wearing a fur coat and patterned leggings, stands on stage with a microphone.
Music

Doja Cat on Self-Described 'Serial Dater' Status: 'I'm Ovulating and Horny'

The 'Vie' artist will bring her world tour to the U.S. later this year.

Trace William Cowen122 days ago
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
Pop Culture

Conan O’Brien Roasts Timothée Chalamet at Oscars, Jokes Tight Security Because of Ballet Remarks

The couple appeared unfazed as the late-night host poked fun at Chalamet’s recent comments about ballet and opera.

Jaelani Turner-Williams125 days ago
Doja Cat and Chappell Roan.
Music

Doja Cat Reveals 'Agonizing' BPD Diagnosis While Defending Chappell Roan

The singer has opened up about years of therapy and praised Roan for openly setting boundaries with paparazzi and fans.

Mark Elibert127 days ago
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Doja Cat at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Doja Cat Says She May Have Lipedema After Years of Body Insecurities

The artist recalled her middle school peers "gawking" at her lower body.

Jaelani Turner-Williams129 days ago
Doja Cat in a dress, Timothee Chalamet in a suit at separate events
Music

Doja Cat Again Addresses Timothée Chalamet's Ballet, Opera Remarks (UPDATE)

Per Doja, she was merely "virtue-signaling" when initially speaking out about Chalamet's remarks.

Trace William Cowen131 days ago

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