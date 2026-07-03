Steven Victor

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Swizz Beatz attends the "Godfather Of Harlem" season 4 finale premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2025 in New York City. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2157 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pusha T and Malice of musical guest "Clipse" pose together backstage on Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Music

How Swizz Beatz's Saudi Connections Helped Him Clear a Key Clipse Sample

The superproducer took time on a previously-planned trip to resolve a clearance issue involving a song sampled on "So Be It."

Jaelani Turner-Williams360 days ago
VVW x HM Product Shot lead image
Style

Victor Victor Worldwide and NIGO's Human Made Link for Capsule Collection

New York-based media company and record label Victor Victor Worldwide has teamed up with NIGO’s fashion brand Human Made for a new capsule collection.

Joe Price1176 days ago
cc2022liluzivertarenaanthonytrevino
Music

From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert

Sunday Night's concert lineup at ComplexCon was truly not to be missed. But, if you did, or simply want to relive it – here's what went down.

Jordan Rose1334 days ago
complexconversations clipse panel
Music

6 Things We Learned From the 20 Years of 'Lord Willin' With Clipse ComplexCon Panel

Pusha-T, No Malice, Steven Victor, and FamLay join host Andrew Barber to look back on the 20th anniversary of Clipse's historical debut album, 'Lord Willin.'

Jordan Rose1336 days ago
50 Cent performs on day 1 of Parklife Festival at Heaton Park
Music

50 Cent Shares Message to Quavo: 'Position This Album Correctly for Takeoff’s Legacy'

50 sent the message via Instagram on Wednesday, a day after Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston: "Go make a couple changes and address everything."

Joshua Espinoza1353 days ago
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Cactus Plant Flea Market Nike Fall/Winter 2022.
Style

Best Style Releases: KAWS x The North Face, Denim Tears, Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike, and More

KAWS x The North Face, Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike, Denim Tears x Virgil Abloh, and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly round-up of releases.

Lei Takanashi1360 days ago
Pusha T on Madlib records
Music

Pusha-T Explains What Happened With His Madlib-Produced Album

In 2020, Pusha confirmed he and legendary producer Madlib had cooked up a "hard drive full of gems." However, those records have not seen the light of day yet.

Joshua Espinoza1546 days ago
Nigo and Lil Uzi Vert are pictured in a new music video
Music

Watch NIGO and Lil Uzi Vert's New "Heavy" Video

Fresh off the recent release of a star-stacked new album, NIGO has shared the official video for the Lil Uzi Vert-featuring highlight “Heavy.”

Trace William Cowen1572 days ago
Nigos' I Know Nigo album cover featuring pusha-t and others
Music

Listen to NIGO's New Album 'I Know NIGO!' f/ Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, ASAP Rocky, and More

NIGO has released his first album in two decades, 'I Know NIGO,' with features from Pharrell, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Tyler, the Creator, and others.

Jordan Rose1576 days ago
pusha t kanye west sitting couch
Music

Watch a Preview for Pusha-T's New Video "Diet Coke" That Includes Kanye West

Fans have been eagerly awaiting continued updates on Pusha-T's upcoming new album, which marks his first since the widely acclaimed 'Daytona.'

Trace William Cowen1621 days ago
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Pusha T is pictured at a fashion show
Music

Pusha-T's Manager Steven Victor Says Next Album Fulfills Def Jam Contract, Rapper Owns Masters & Is 'Still With Ye'

Steven Victor spoke with Complex about Pusha-T's future, as the acclaimed rapper will fulfill his contract with Def Jam after his next album.

Trace William Cowen1631 days ago
Nigo releases teaser trailer for "Arya" featuring ASAP Rocky.
Music

NIGO Teases 'I Know NIGO' Track "Arya" With Trailer Featuring ASAP Rocky

As NIGO prepares to drop his first album in nearly two decades, the Kenzo Artistic Director shared a trailer for its first single "Arya" featuring ASAP Rocky.

Jordan Rose1634 days ago
Steven Victor and NIGO photo courtesy of Victor Victor
Music

Steven Victor Reveals NIGO Album Details, Pusha-T Teases ‘Album of the Motherf*cking Year’

Calling from Paris, Steven Victor details NIGO’s star-studded album, before Pusha-T crashes the call to talk about his own “album of the motherf*cking year.”

Jordan Rose1635 days ago
Donda 2 is en route says Steven Victor
Music

Exclusive: Ye Has Started Working on ‘Donda 2,’ Says Steven Victor

Former G.O.O.D. Music COO Steven Victor exclusively informed Complex that the artist formerly known as Kanye West is "working on his new masterpiece 'DONDA 2.'"

Joe Price1656 days ago

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