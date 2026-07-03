Faith

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Dwight Howard in a plaid shirt smiles, and Ma$e in a cap and chains performs on stage.
Sports

Mase Asks Dwight Howard About His Faith Post-Divorce

Dwight Howard said his faith in God has remained strong while dealing with his ongoing divorce.

Mark Elibert70 days ago
Chrisean Rock with braided hair and tattoos, wearing headphones, speaks into a microphone in a recording studio.
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Denies Her Son Has a Disability, Will ‘Not Accept’ a Doctor ‘Speaking Against’ Her Kid

The reality star, who was baptized in 2024, suggests she's leaning on her faith to protect her son's development.

Alex Ocho123 days ago
Two people at separate events. Left: Skilla Baby in sunglasses, leather jacket, making a peace sign. Right: Erica Campbell in a black and white dress, smiling.
Music

Skilla Baby Says Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Helped Him Through a ‘Dark Place’: ‘Now We’re Family'

The Detroit rapper shares how the gospel star and her church changed his life last year.

Alex Ocho136 days ago
Luke Nichols with short hair stands by a turquoise lake, with snow-capped mountains and trees in the background.
Pop Culture

'Outdoor Boys' Star Luke Nichols Appointed to Latter-day Saints Council for Young Men

The YouTuber, who abruptly left the platform earlier this year, will help to "teach, serve and watch over the young men of the Church."

Alex Ocho221 days ago
Jenna Jameson with long blonde hair and bright red lipstick is posing, wearing a black top. The background is dark and blurred.
Pop Culture

Former Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Says She Wants to Help Others ‘Find Jesus’

After decades 'of being known for my body and sin', Jameson is calling on her followers to 'crack the Bible.'

Alex Ocho248 days ago
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Former Bop House member Camila Araújo with long dark hair wearing a black sleeveless top, posing against a plain background.
Pop Culture

Camilla Araújo Says 'I Struggle With My Faith Every Day' Because of Her OnlyFans Account

The content creator, who doesn't upload any nudity on the platform, left the collective earlier this month.

Alex Ocho332 days ago
Lil Durk wearing a puffy jacket and pants, smiling on stage with a microphone in hand, against a dark background.
Music

Lil Durk’s Father Claims Rapper Helped 13 Inmates Convert to Islam While Behind Bars

While Durk awaits trial for his murder-for-hire case, his father says he's been converting inmates behind bars.

Alex Ocho451 days ago
Chrisean Rock performing
Music

Chrisean Rock Debuts New Gospel Single "Yahweh": 'You Can Still Be Gangsta and Follow God'

The former reality TV star was baptized in November after being reuniting with her son, Chrisean Jesus.

Alex Ocho473 days ago
pastor and diddy pictured
Life

'No Diddy' Goes to Church: Video Shows Alabama Pastor Repurposing Phrase to Urge Against Premarital Sex

“Without pre-kissing, I've been married 40 years,” the Alabama pastor told college students during the service. “No Diddy.”

Trace William Cowen639 days ago
Justin Bieber is seen wearing a hoodie
Music

Justin Bieber Says He and 2Pac Have ‘Similarities’ in ‘Wanting to Tell People About God’s Love for Them’

Justin Bieber has been outspoken about his belief in a higher power and what he says that's done for his quality of life, not unlike—according to Bieber—2Pac.

Trace William Cowen1536 days ago
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Pop Smoke
Music

Pop Smoke’s Close Friend Mike Dee Speculates Most of Late Rapper’s Unreleased Music Has Been Used

There have been two posthumous Pop Smoke albums since his death in February 2020, and now a close friend has spoken on the likelihood of more.

Joe Price1797 days ago
pop-smoke
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Pop Smoke's 'Faith'

Pop Smoke's second posthumous release 'Faith' debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, beating out John Mayer's latest offering 'Sob Rock.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1819 days ago
pop-smoke-4-tracks
Music

4 New Pop Smoke Tracks Released on Deluxe Version of 'Faith' Album

Steven Victor announced the release of the tracks on social media shortly before they were dropped off to streaming services on Tuesday night.

Abel Shifferaw1824 days ago
A man watches posters about COVID 19 in Yaounde, Cameroon
Life

Pastor Who Claimed He Cured Coronavirus With Faith Dies From Illness

A Cameroonian pastor and politician who claimed to have cured COVID-19 through faith has died from complications with the virus.

Xavier Hamilton2248 days ago
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