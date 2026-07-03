Latest Stories
Mase Asks Dwight Howard About His Faith Post-Divorce
Dwight Howard said his faith in God has remained strong while dealing with his ongoing divorce.
Chrisean Rock Denies Her Son Has a Disability, Will ‘Not Accept’ a Doctor ‘Speaking Against’ Her Kid
The reality star, who was baptized in 2024, suggests she's leaning on her faith to protect her son's development.
Skilla Baby Says Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Helped Him Through a ‘Dark Place’: ‘Now We’re Family'
The Detroit rapper shares how the gospel star and her church changed his life last year.
'Outdoor Boys' Star Luke Nichols Appointed to Latter-day Saints Council for Young Men
The YouTuber, who abruptly left the platform earlier this year, will help to "teach, serve and watch over the young men of the Church."
Former Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Says She Wants to Help Others ‘Find Jesus’
After decades 'of being known for my body and sin', Jameson is calling on her followers to 'crack the Bible.'
Camilla Araújo Says 'I Struggle With My Faith Every Day' Because of Her OnlyFans Account
The content creator, who doesn't upload any nudity on the platform, left the collective earlier this month.
Lil Durk’s Father Claims Rapper Helped 13 Inmates Convert to Islam While Behind Bars
While Durk awaits trial for his murder-for-hire case, his father says he's been converting inmates behind bars.
Chrisean Rock Debuts New Gospel Single "Yahweh": 'You Can Still Be Gangsta and Follow God'
The former reality TV star was baptized in November after being reuniting with her son, Chrisean Jesus.
'No Diddy' Goes to Church: Video Shows Alabama Pastor Repurposing Phrase to Urge Against Premarital Sex
“Without pre-kissing, I've been married 40 years,” the Alabama pastor told college students during the service. “No Diddy.”
Justin Bieber Says He and 2Pac Have ‘Similarities’ in ‘Wanting to Tell People About God’s Love for Them’
Justin Bieber has been outspoken about his belief in a higher power and what he says that's done for his quality of life, not unlike—according to Bieber—2Pac.
Pop Smoke’s Close Friend Mike Dee Speculates Most of Late Rapper’s Unreleased Music Has Been Used
There have been two posthumous Pop Smoke albums since his death in February 2020, and now a close friend has spoken on the likelihood of more.
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Pop Smoke's 'Faith'
Pop Smoke's second posthumous release 'Faith' debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, beating out John Mayer's latest offering 'Sob Rock.'
4 New Pop Smoke Tracks Released on Deluxe Version of 'Faith' Album
Steven Victor announced the release of the tracks on social media shortly before they were dropped off to streaming services on Tuesday night.
Pastor Who Claimed He Cured Coronavirus With Faith Dies From Illness
A Cameroonian pastor and politician who claimed to have cured COVID-19 through faith has died from complications with the virus.