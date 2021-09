After an extended gestation period, Certified Lover Boy finally has a due date. Drake will drop his long-awaited project just before deadline to be a contender for Album of the Summer. Regardless, we’ve had plenty of music from the north side to keep us satiated in the interim. From newcomers to OGs, Canadian artists released a surplus of bangers to soundtrack the end of hot vax summer. Here are the ones our staff vibed with the most this month.