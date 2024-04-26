Watch Ne-Yo Perform His Hits From Beyoncé and Rihanna on 'Tiny Desk'

His set list featured his hit songs, “So Sick,” “Sexy Love,” “Because of You,” and “Miss Independent,” and the premiere of his new song, “Two Million Secrets.” He also delivered renditions of Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable,” Rihanna’s “Take A Bow,” and Mario’s “Let Me Love You,” all songs that Ne-Yo worked on with the respective artists.

His performance was backed by a full band: bass guitar and key bass player Justin Raines, guitarist Ray Ray Holloman, keyboardist Monty Reynolds, harpist Madison Calley, drummer Leonard “Pudge” Tribbett, and vocalists Pamela Westbrook, Courtney Campbell, and Brian Deshawn Kelly.

Watch Ne-Yo’s entire NPR Tiny Desk Concert up top.