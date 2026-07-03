Featured
It wouldn't be a first-ever Rolling Loud in Canada without a few prominent Canadians in the lineup, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto is not lacking.Erik Leijon
From Drake to Daniel Caesar to Tamia, Canada's got a plethora of jams about matters of the heart. Here are the best Canadian hip-hop and R&B love songs.Alex Nino Gheciu
From newcomers to OGs, Canadian artists released a surplus of bangers to soundtrack the end of summer. Here are the ones our staff vibed with the most.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Toronto rapper tells us about working with Diddy, relocating to L.A., and starting a skincare line, what we can expect from his next album.Kyle Mullin