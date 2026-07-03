Jazz Cartier

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Canadian artist zensoul pic
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Jazz Cartier, Planet Giza, Zenesoul, Moula 1st

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1203 days ago
Jessie reyez at 2023 juno awards
Music

Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
Nav performing at Coachella
Music

Nav, Tobi Nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards

According to CBC Radio show Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud, the Juno Awards nominees for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year have been announced.

Louis Pavlakos1263 days ago
Eva Show wearing thick black sunglasses and two long braids
Music

Premiere: Eva Shaw Taps Jazz Cartier and Kris the $pirit on “Outside”

On bass-boosted, confident track "Outside", Eva Shaw taps Jazz Cartier and Kris the $pirit for what shaw calls her favourite track yet, a blend of rap and R&amp;B.

Sydney Brasil1540 days ago
Jazz Cartier with pink lilies
Music

Jazz Cartier Releases 'The Fleur Print' f/ Buddy, KYLE, Kari Faux, and More

The Toronto rapper has teamed up with Buddy, KYLE, Kari Faux and more on his sophomore album, experimenting with funky samples and crisp verses.

Natalie Harmsen1771 days ago
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Rock The Boat - Jazz Cartier feat. KYLE
Music

Jazz Cartier Announces New Album and Drops "Rock the Boat" f/ KYLE

Jazz Cartier returns with a new single, “Rock the Boat,” featuring West Coast rapper KYLE. He’s also announced The Fleur Print, his first LP in three years.

beatrizbalderramab1791 days ago
Jazz Cartier
Music

Premiere: Jazz Cartier Drops "Two of Em" Video f/ Buddy, Announces New Album

Jazz Cartier shares his new video for “Two of Em” featuring Buddy. He's also announced a new album, 'Fleur Print Vol. 2,' and a chess show featuring Diddy.

Alex Nino Gheciu1851 days ago
aunty lucy jazz cartier
Style

Aunty Lucy's Burgers Drops Capsule Collection Featuring Jazz Cartier

Limited to 100 T-shirts and tote bags.

Alex Nino Gheciu2017 days ago
the weeknd charmaine bieber jneat jazz cartier
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: October 2020

From The Weeknd to MorMor to Charmaine, here were this month's highlights from Canadian artists.

Sumiko Wilson2085 days ago
TOBi haviah mighty jazz cartier shad
Music

TOBi Taps Jazz Cartier, Haviah Mighty, & Shad for "24" Remix Video

The latest single from ''STILL+'—a deluxe version of TOBi's debut album—features an esteemed cadre of Toronto MCs.

dcowie2263 days ago
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Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Jay Electronica, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Jay Electronica, JAY-Z, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Fivio Foreign, YNW Melly, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2317 days ago
canadian albums to look forward to
Music

The 16 Most Anticipated Canadian Albums of 2020

From Drake to The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez, these are the albums we can't wait to hear over the next 12 months.

Tim Kennedy2380 days ago
Soulja Boy
Music

Meek Mill, Jay Electronica, and More React to Soulja Boy's Viral Interview

It felt as though the whole of the internet came together to watch Soulja Boy's wildly entertaining interview on 'Breakfast Club.'

Joe Price2738 days ago
Jazz Cartier 'Godflower'
Music

Jazz Cartier Teases 'Fleurever' Debut With "Godflower" Single

The floral vibes come courtesy of Jazz's upcoming debut album.

Joshua Espinoza2981 days ago

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