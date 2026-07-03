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Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Young Thug x Drake, Boslen, Idman

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1120 days ago
Music

How Toronto's 254Bodi Made His Biggest Tracks For A Boogie, Lil Baby, & Lil Durk

In this interview with Complex Canada, Toronto producer 254Bodi peeled back the layers and told us how his biggest hits came to fruition.

Erik Leijon1150 days ago
boslen Image by Diego Andrade
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Boslen, Smiley, Belly, Witch Prophet

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1169 days ago
NAYA ALI More Life, Less Name COVER ART sans stamp
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Naya Ali, YSN Fab, Chromeo, Boslen

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1225 days ago
witch prophet by Francesca Nocera
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Witch Prophet, Lavish, Kofi f/Boslen

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1239 days ago
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Nav performing at Coachella
Music

Nav, Tobi Nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards

According to CBC Radio show Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud, the Juno Awards nominees for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year have been announced.

Louis Pavlakos1264 days ago
The artwork for Bolsen's single "LEVELS". An abstract art piece on a cream background
Music

Boslen Drops "LEVELS," the Lead Single From Upcoming Album 'GONZO'

The Vancouver rapper has shared the lead single from his upcoming album 'GONZO,' due later this year. "LEVELS" shows Bolsen with a brand new kinetic energy.

Sydney Brasil1610 days ago

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