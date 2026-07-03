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Complex Canada sits down with the 23-year-old rapper to discuss his new EP, the importance of artistic integrity, pushing past industry boundaries and more.Kyle Mullin
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.Alex Nino Gheciu
From newcomers to OGs, Canadian artists released a surplus of bangers to soundtrack the end of summer. Here are the ones our staff vibed with the most.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Indigenous-Jamaican artist from Chilliwack, B.C. is being touted as hip-hop’s next household name. We chat with him about his new album DUSK to DAWN.Kyle Mullin