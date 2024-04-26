Eminem Announces 'The Death of Slim Shady' for This Summer: Here's What Fans Are Saying

You can't kill a spirit even if you tried to.

At any rate, it sounds like Eminem is giving the task his best attempt yet with the impending arrival of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), a trailer for which debuted amid NFL Draft proceedings on Thursday night. Though a specific date hasn't been announced, the true crime doc-styled clip notes that fans can expect the project at some point this summer.

The trailer, designed as a teaser for the fictional Detroit Murder Files series, opens with narration recounting the Slim Shady character’s "complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes." Described here as "the blond antihero," it’s further noted that Slim had "no shortage of enemies," at which point we’re given a brief look at a 50 Cent interview.

"I thought we were friends," 50 tells the camera. "He’s not a friend. He’s a psychopath."

According to the narrator, a "wide field of potential suspects" in "one of the most infamous cold cases in American history" has greatly complicated the investigation.