Drake has formally announced the release date for his new album, the long-teased Certified Lover Boy, as well as shared the cover art.

The official Instagram announcement comes just days after the OVO boss teased the Sept. 3 release date of the long-awaited follow-up to his 2018 album, Scorpion. The drop date was revealed in a cryptic clip during ESPN’s SportsCenter program last week. The broadcast was briefly interrupted by a glitchy promo that was made to appear like it was a hack, as it featured distorted vocals and grainy imagery, including some shots of a piece of paper that read: “CLB September 3.”

The SportsCenter Twitter account addressed the incident in a tweet Friday afternoon, writing: “We want to apologize for any interruptions viewers might have experienced during SportsCenter this morning. We had some technical difficulties that have since been resolved.”

Certified Lover Boy has been in the works since 2019, when Drake told fans he was locked in “album mode.” At the end of that year, he made an appearance at a DaBaby concert and suggested his sixth studio album would arrive sometime in 2020. He would continue to tease the project over the following year, eventually revealing its title and its original release date last fall.