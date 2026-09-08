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beatrizbalderramab

Joined December 2013 | 26 posts
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best-canadian-songs-august-2021

Best New Canadian Songs: Shawn Mendes, dvsn, Skiifall, Boslen

From newcomers to OGs, Canadian artists released a surplus of bangers to soundtrack the end of summer. Here are the ones our staff vibed with the most.

beatrizbalderramab1843 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays line up behind a 'Home' sign to commemorate their first home game in Toronto this season prior to a MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on July 30, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto Blue Jays to Require Vaccinations or Negative COVID Tests From Fans

The Toronto Blue Jays have just announced that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for the unvaccinated will be mandatory.

beatrizbalderramab1851 days ago
Natalya Amres Check the Technique

Natalya Amres Makes Us a Custom Basketball Lampshade | Check the Technique

Toronto fashion remixer Natalya Amres teaches you how to make a custom basketball lampshade using simple material with her eco-friendly upcycling technique.

beatrizbalderramab1851 days ago
Rock The Boat - Jazz Cartier feat. KYLE

Jazz Cartier Announces New Album and Drops "Rock the Boat" f/ KYLE

Jazz Cartier returns with a new single, “Rock the Boat,” featuring West Coast rapper KYLE. He’s also announced The Fleur Print, his first LP in three years.

beatrizbalderramab1854 days ago
A wildfire with smoke

Officials Finally Have Some Good News on B.C.'s Alarming Wildfires

B.C. wildfire officials are sharing some good news today as it looks like a “favourable week” for crews fighting the fires across the province.

beatrizbalderramab1856 days ago
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Two Tiime

Ottawa Rapper TwoTiime Salutes His Hood on "Did A Lot"

Three months after being wrongfully arrested by the police because he “matched a description," Canadian rapper TwoTiime Unveils a new music video.

beatrizbalderramab1856 days ago
Wayne Gretzky's first NFT

Wayne Gretzky's First NFT Collectibles Sell Out in Minutes

Just last month the Raptors became the first Canadian sports team to launch NFT collection and now it’s time for NHL icon Wayne Gretzky to join the club.

beatrizbalderramab1857 days ago
OVO Niko launches Scarborough Shooting Stars

OVO Niko Co-Founds CEBL Team the Scarborough Shooting Stars

The OVO affiliate is teaming up with Sam Ibrahim to launch the Scarborough Shooting Stars, the CEBL's first team in the Greater Toronto Area.

beatrizbalderramab1858 days ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces snap election on September 20

Trudeau Explains Why He Called 'Pivotal' Election Amid 4th Wave

Trudeau is sending voters to the polls on Sept. 20. He is calling the upcoming snap election a 'pivotal, consequential moment' for the country.

beatrizbalderramab1858 days ago
Canadian-Indian hip-hop artists Ikky and nSeeB

Ikky and NseeB Bring Punjabi Hip-Hop to the World on EP “Say My Name”

The EP​​​​​​​ marks Ikky’s first release with his label 4N Records in partnership with Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India, and Coalition Music.

beatrizbalderramab1861 days ago
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Nashid Chroma's Frank Ocean artwork on the side of a building

Meet Nashid Chroma, the Artist Whose Rap Portraits Are All Over Toronto

A Toronto-based artist has people turning their heads at bus stops and looking up at the sides of buildings in some of the city’s busiest areas.

beatrizbalderramab1862 days ago
Raptors DJ Andre 905

Premiere: Raptors' DJ Andre 905 and Lil Huncho Connect on "Paper Cut"

DJ Andre 905, official DJ for the Raptors 905, and Louisiana native Lil Huncho have just shared a new, southern-inspired track called "Paper Cut."

beatrizbalderramab1863 days ago
Paramedics and healthcare workers transfer a patient from Humber River Hospital's Intensive Care Unit to a waiting air ambulance as the hospital frees up space In their ICU unit, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 28, 2021.

Canada's Health Care System Ranked Second Last Among High-Income Countries

A new report by the Commonwealth Fund has ranked Canada’s health care system second last among 11 high-income countries, just one position above the U.S.

beatrizbalderramab1870 days ago
The best Canadian songs of July 2021, from Drake and Smiley to Sidhu Moose Wala to Amaal

Best New Canadian Songs: Smiley, Drake, Belly, Chiiild, and More

As we await the release of 'Certified Lover Boy,' there's been no shortage of northern heat to keep us vibing. Here are the best Canadian songs of July 2021.

beatrizbalderramab1874 days ago
Harvey John carving

B.C. Art Dealer Deceives Major Museums With Fake Indigenous Carvings

After raising suspicion from Indigenous artists, an art dealer from the Fraser Valley, B.C has confessed that he’s been deliberately deceiving buyers in Canada.

beatrizbalderramab1879 days ago
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Dundas Square long exposure looking south, Evening city with bright lights and advertising signs on buildings.

Toronto Votes to Rename Dundas Street Due to Namesake's Slavery Ties

Toronto city council has voted to rename Dundas Street due to its namesake Henry Dundas' ties to slavery and lack of connection to the city.

beatrizbalderramab1891 days ago
Carly Lewis from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle

'Too Hot to Handle' Star Carly Lawrence Gives Us an Important Update on Her Love Life

The only Canadian contestant on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle says she was dating someone for a while after the show, but things have now changed.

beatrizbalderramab1898 days ago
TOBi, Haviah Mighty, Nemahsis, and Emanuel are some of the artists we listened to this month

The Best Canadian Songs of June 2021: Staff Picks

It's been a tough month for Canada, but the music helped. From The Weeknd to TOBi, these were the Canadian songs our staff rocked with the most in June

beatrizbalderramab1906 days ago

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