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Best New Canadian Songs: Shawn Mendes, dvsn, Skiifall, Boslen
From newcomers to OGs, Canadian artists released a surplus of bangers to soundtrack the end of summer. Here are the ones our staff vibed with the most.
Toronto Blue Jays to Require Vaccinations or Negative COVID Tests From Fans
The Toronto Blue Jays have just announced that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for the unvaccinated will be mandatory.
Natalya Amres Makes Us a Custom Basketball Lampshade | Check the Technique
Toronto fashion remixer Natalya Amres teaches you how to make a custom basketball lampshade using simple material with her eco-friendly upcycling technique.
Jazz Cartier Announces New Album and Drops "Rock the Boat" f/ KYLE
Jazz Cartier returns with a new single, “Rock the Boat,” featuring West Coast rapper KYLE. He’s also announced The Fleur Print, his first LP in three years.
Officials Finally Have Some Good News on B.C.'s Alarming Wildfires
B.C. wildfire officials are sharing some good news today as it looks like a “favourable week” for crews fighting the fires across the province.
Ottawa Rapper TwoTiime Salutes His Hood on "Did A Lot"
Three months after being wrongfully arrested by the police because he “matched a description," Canadian rapper TwoTiime Unveils a new music video.
Wayne Gretzky's First NFT Collectibles Sell Out in Minutes
Just last month the Raptors became the first Canadian sports team to launch NFT collection and now it’s time for NHL icon Wayne Gretzky to join the club.
OVO Niko Co-Founds CEBL Team the Scarborough Shooting Stars
The OVO affiliate is teaming up with Sam Ibrahim to launch the Scarborough Shooting Stars, the CEBL's first team in the Greater Toronto Area.
Trudeau Explains Why He Called 'Pivotal' Election Amid 4th Wave
Trudeau is sending voters to the polls on Sept. 20. He is calling the upcoming snap election a 'pivotal, consequential moment' for the country.
Ikky and NseeB Bring Punjabi Hip-Hop to the World on EP “Say My Name”
The EP marks Ikky’s first release with his label 4N Records in partnership with Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India, and Coalition Music.
Meet Nashid Chroma, the Artist Whose Rap Portraits Are All Over Toronto
A Toronto-based artist has people turning their heads at bus stops and looking up at the sides of buildings in some of the city’s busiest areas.
Premiere: Raptors' DJ Andre 905 and Lil Huncho Connect on "Paper Cut"
DJ Andre 905, official DJ for the Raptors 905, and Louisiana native Lil Huncho have just shared a new, southern-inspired track called "Paper Cut."
Canada's Health Care System Ranked Second Last Among High-Income Countries
A new report by the Commonwealth Fund has ranked Canada’s health care system second last among 11 high-income countries, just one position above the U.S.
Best New Canadian Songs: Smiley, Drake, Belly, Chiiild, and More
As we await the release of 'Certified Lover Boy,' there's been no shortage of northern heat to keep us vibing. Here are the best Canadian songs of July 2021.
B.C. Art Dealer Deceives Major Museums With Fake Indigenous Carvings
After raising suspicion from Indigenous artists, an art dealer from the Fraser Valley, B.C has confessed that he’s been deliberately deceiving buyers in Canada.
Toronto Votes to Rename Dundas Street Due to Namesake's Slavery Ties
Toronto city council has voted to rename Dundas Street due to its namesake Henry Dundas' ties to slavery and lack of connection to the city.
'Too Hot to Handle' Star Carly Lawrence Gives Us an Important Update on Her Love Life
The only Canadian contestant on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle says she was dating someone for a while after the show, but things have now changed.
The Best Canadian Songs of June 2021: Staff Picks
It's been a tough month for Canada, but the music helped. From The Weeknd to TOBi, these were the Canadian songs our staff rocked with the most in June