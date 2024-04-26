PartyNextDoor Unleashes His Highly Anticipated 'P4' Album

PartyNextDoor knows that good things often take time — and a lot of work.

After years of anticipation, the OVO artist returned with the fourth installment of his self-titled music series, which kicked off with his 2013 debut EP. PartyNextDoor 4 marked PND’s first proper album release since 2020’s Partymobile and his first project since 2022’s Partypack.

The Grammy-nominated singer spoke about the effort during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, explaining why he decided to expand his PND series nearly eight years after its last installment.

“Just where I was in my personal life, how motivated I was, it just reminded me of where I was during that sequence,” he told Lowe. “So it naturally had to be PND 4. It had to be. I’m so excited for this album. I’m also excited for how much work I put into it.”