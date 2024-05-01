Anyone waiting for Drake to fire back at Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" with the next diss track in the great rap wars of 2024 will have to wait. He's busy posting 10 Things I Hate About You references to downplay the pure vitriol K.Dot sent his way on Tuesday.

Alongside emojis of a broken heart and a winking face, Drake shared a moment on his Instagram Stories from the 1999 high school rom-com where Julia Stiles reads the following poem: "I hate the way you talk to me and the way you cut your hair/I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare/I hate your big dumb combat boots and the way you read my mind/I hate you so much it makes me sick, it even makes me rhyme."

On the fiery "Euphoria," Kendrick, 36, raps to 37-year-old Drake, "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way that you sneak diss"—along with far more than 10 things he hates about Drizzy.