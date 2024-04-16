The rap war between Drake and half of the rap game is underway, and the memes are flying.

Drake is generally a pretty unserious guy (anybody who labels themself the “Petty King” in a song knows a thing or two about jokes) and he has a history of doing hilarious things in the heat of rap battle, but this current war has reached new levels of comedy. Here’s a running list of the funniest moments of the rap war so far.