The rap war between Drake and half of the rap game is underway, and the memes are flying.
Drake is generally a pretty unserious guy (anybody who labels themself the “Petty King” in a song knows a thing or two about jokes) and he has a history of doing hilarious things in the heat of rap battle, but this current war has reached new levels of comedy. Here’s a running list of the funniest moments of the rap war so far.
Drake using a Nav lyric as his first Instagram subliminal about the beef
“Metro, shut yo hoe a** up and make some drums, n***a”
Everything Rick Ross has been posting
Rick Ross with another message on IG:— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 14, 2024
“I’m speaking specifically to you n*ggas with BBLs. If you got a fake body, you got a fake mind n*gga. Leave that sh*t to them cute b*tches walking ‘round in YSL heels. Not you b*tch n*ggas at OVO. The pastrami posse.” pic.twitter.com/WYpZFU7sDS
Akademiks’ reacting to being sampled in Drake’s diss response
Akademiks finding out he’s on the Drake diss 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Ppm5wlSFX— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 13, 2024
Metro Boomin, Future, and The Weeknd’s “Biggest 3” photo
“The biggest 3” - Metro pic.twitter.com/jPBf39ItsK— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 13, 2024
Drake’s ‘Drumline’ memes and other IG trolls
Drake’s latest IG story 😭— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 15, 2024
