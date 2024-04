The Funniest Moments of the Rap War (So Far)

Drake is terrifying to beef with, not just because of his bars, but because of his limitless resources to carry out petty jokes. This is the same man who donated $75,000 to the recording studio at Meek Mill’s old high school when they were beefing and sent an invoice for $100,000 to Pusha-T with the fee listed as “Promotional assistance and career reviving” after he said he had an “invoice comin' to you” at the end of “Duppy Freestyle.” The Boy knows how to get under an opponent’s skin, and he’s reached new levels of psychological warfare by way of memes in his latest battle. Ever since his response diss track surfaced on Saturday, Drake has been a menace on Instagram, sharing selfies of Future’s manager Anthony Saleh and posting a deepfake video of Metro Boomin’s face on Nick Canon’s body from a scene in 2002’s Drumline, among other petty jokes*.* First of all, Drumline is a Black classic, but what makes it even more hilarious is that this is the part of the movie where Nick’s character is basically getting hazed as he tries to earn his spot on the drumline. Committing to the bit even harder, Drake also sent a marching band to perform outside of Magic City in Atlanta. Only a guy with a lot of time and boundless pettiness could consistently pull some shit like this off.