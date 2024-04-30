Kendrick Lamar Tells Drake to Address Pusha T Beef Again and Questions His Blackness on “Euphoria”

Kendrick Lamar opened fire on Drake on his latest diss track titled "Euphoria," and some of the most scathing lines questioned the 6 God's blackness and referenced his longstanding feud with Pusha T.
On Tuesday, K Dot finally responded to Drake with a six-minute track, and he held no punches as he hit the Toronto megastar with several disses, from how much he hates him to his alleged ghostwriters and more. In a few of the verses, Lamar sets his sights on Drake's Blackness, which Drizzy has addressed in his own music.
"You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted / Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU never had been your collection," Lamar raps. With that line, the pgLang rapper used the Black-owned clothing brand FUBU to claim Drake is a fake who's looking to be accepted by the Black community.
In the early 2000s, rumors picked up that Tommy Hilfiger didn't want hip-hop artists to wear his clothes, leading many rappers to jump ship to FUBU. He continued to question Drake's Blackness by mentioning his false street credibility and his braids, a popular hairstyle in the Black community that Drake recently turned his hair into.
"Have you ever played? Have you ever? Okay, n***a, let's play / Have you ever walked your enemy down like with a poker face? / Have you ever paid five-hundred thou' like to an open case? / Well, I have, and I failed at both, but I came out straight," he raps.
Lamar then brings up Pusha T, who once questioned Drake's blackness in a similar on his 2018 fiery diss track "The Story of Adidon." On that record, Push rapped about how Drake struggled with his biracial background and wouldn't grow his hair out because it "wouldn't nap enough" to look like an actual afro.
"I don't like you poppin' shit at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef / Yeah, fuck all that pushin' P, let me see you push a T / You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me? / He's Terrence Thornton, I'm Terence Crawford, yeah, I'm whoopin' feet," he continues.
The highly anticipated hip-hop war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is in full swing and fans are buzzing over what's been released already. K Dot fired the first shot with his feature verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," while Drake swiftly responded with "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."
The ball is now in Drake's court with the release of "Euphoria" and fans expect something may come soon as he seemingly responded to the track with a few interesting likes on various Instagram posts.