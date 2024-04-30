Kendrick Lamar Tells Drake to Address Pusha T Beef Again and Questions His Blackness on “Euphoria”

Kendrick Lamar opened fire on Drake on his latest diss track titled "Euphoria," and some of the most scathing lines questioned the 6 God's blackness and referenced his longstanding feud with Pusha T.

On Tuesday, K Dot finally responded to Drake with a six-minute track, and he held no punches as he hit the Toronto megastar with several disses, from how much he hates him to his alleged ghostwriters and more. In a few of the verses, Lamar sets his sights on Drake's Blackness, which Drizzy has addressed in his own music.

"You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted / Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU never had been your collection," Lamar raps. With that line, the pgLang rapper used the Black-owned clothing brand FUBU to claim Drake is a fake who's looking to be accepted by the Black community.

In the early 2000s, rumors picked up that Tommy Hilfiger didn't want hip-hop artists to wear his clothes, leading many rappers to jump ship to FUBU. He continued to question Drake's Blackness by mentioning his false street credibility and his braids, a popular hairstyle in the Black community that Drake recently turned his hair into.

"Have you ever played? Have you ever? Okay, n***a, let's play / Have you ever walked your enemy down like with a poker face? / Have you ever paid five-hundred thou' like to an open case? / Well, I have, and I failed at both, but I came out straight," he raps.