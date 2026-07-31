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As Ontario’s first Poet Laureate and founder of R.I.S.E., Randell Adjei witnessed the power of self-expression first-hand for over 10 years.JJ Bottineau
"BLACK IN CANADA" is a spoken word poetry project put together by three Black poets, each bringing their own perspective of the Canadian Black Experience.Complex Canada
The India-born, Brampton-raised poet, author, and illustrator opens up about performing and writing ahead of her first Amazon Prime special, 'Rupi Kaur Live.'SRD2
Complex teamed up with the lawyer by profession and poet by choice to commemorate Black History Month. Watch his powerful spoken word video, "Ode to Us."Coleman Molnar