Poetry

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Legendary Slam Poet Black Ice Has Died
Pop Culture

Black Ice, Def Poetry Jam Breakout Star, Has Died

He bridged hip-hop and poetry, became Def Jam’s first signed poet, and mentored a new generation. Inside Black Ice’s legacy and the tributes pouring in.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Woah Vicky with a top bun hairstyle sits in a red vehicle interior, wearing a denim jacket and holding a phone.
Pop Culture

Woah Vicky Turns Tweets Into Poetry at First-Ever New York Reading

The 26-year-old internet personality held a sold-out poetry reading in New York's Lower East Side.

Alex Ocho36 days ago
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the photocall of "Blink Twice" at IET London on August 18, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Shares Cryptic Poem After Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Engagement News

'There's been a lot of yelling—and crying,' the poem says.

Holly Riordan94 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Matthew McConaughey is seen on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Was So High He Missed His 35th Birthday Party: 'That's Why I Quit Smoking'

The Academy Award-winning actor said he couldn't leave his truck.

Jaelani Turner-Williams232 days ago
Poet Andrea Gibson attends the "Come See Me In The Good Light" Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Pop Culture

‘West Side Story’ Star Pays Tribute to Poet Andrea Gibson After Battle With Cancer

Ariana DeBose shares heartfelt words about the passing of Andrea Gibson, who explored themes of grief, connection, and gender identity, after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Sarah Vincent381 days ago
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Taylor Swift poses elegantly with her hair lifted, wearing a sleeveless top
Music

Taylor Swift’s 'The Tortured Poets Department' Is Actually a 'Secret Double Album' f/ Post Malone (UPDATE)

The singer announced the four-side project back in February while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Joshua Espinoza834 days ago
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Reveals She’s Been in Abusive Relationships With ‘Very Famous People,’ Calls Them 'Horrific'

The 37-year-old actress shed some light on past abusive relationships that inspired poems for her literary debut.

Alex Ocho996 days ago
Pop Culture

Megan Fox's Newly Announced Poetry Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous' Is an Instant Bestseller

The actress' literary debut is due this fall and has already shot up the Amazon charts.

Alex Ocho1087 days ago
Music

Drake Shares Message for ‘Randomly Angry Poets’ After Releasing New Poetry Book

Drizzy just released his debut book 'Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness' and Complex spoke with some award-winning poets about it.

Joe Price1127 days ago
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Music

Drake Announces New Album With Poetry Book

Drake is not only dropping a book. He’s also releasing an album.

Abel Shifferaw1133 days ago
Drake performing at Wireless Festival
Music

Drake Says He's Releasing Another 'Scary Hours' EP and Poetry Book

On Drake's new radio show, 'Table for One,' he revealed that he'll be releasing another installation of his 'Scary Hours' series and a poetry book.

tara mahadevan1505 days ago
Drake's note along with new album
Music

Read Drake's Full Statement for New Album 'Honestly, Nevermind'

Along with Drake’s brand new surprise album 'Honestly, Nevermind' came a poetic statement from its creator, concluding with a dedication "to our brother V."

Zach Dionne1506 days ago
American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait
Music

2Pac's Childhood Poetry Book Expected to Go for Up to $300,000 at Auction

The haikus were written and illustrated by the late rapper when he was 11. According to Sotheby's, these mark Pac's earliest pieces of writing on record.

Joshua Espinoza1591 days ago
Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel on March 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida
Music

Kanye West Shares Poem About Death, Releases "Hurricane" Video f/ The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Kanye West has released a poem titled “DEAD” just days after he shared a similar piece, “Divorce.” He released it on Instagram with an explanatory caption.

Joe Price1606 days ago
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2Pac poses backstage after a show
Music

Handwritten 2Pac Poem From 1995 Is Going for $95,000 in Autograph Dealer's Sale

The handwritten 2Pac poem, titled "All Eye Was Lookin 4," is dated Aug. 26, 1995 and is claimed to be the "genesis for" the 1996 song "All Eyez on Me."

Trace William Cowen1675 days ago

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