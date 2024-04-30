Drake Appears to Respond to Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” by Liking Post Asking ‘That’s It?'

Drake seems to be unbothered after Kendrick Lamar dropped new diss track, "Euphoria."

A few hours after the song dropped online, Drizzy and DJ Akademiks appeared to double team on Instagram, with the media personality shadily posting an X post from rapper Daylyt. "Hahaha Ayo @Akademiks 23 mins and no reply yet," the post, which Drake liked, read. "Start yo clock N***a. Keep that same [energy] hahah."

Ak shared the post with a caption of a smiley face, possibly implying that Drake has a third diss track prepared.