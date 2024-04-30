Drake Appears to Respond to Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” by Liking Post Asking ‘That’s It?'

Drake seems to be unbothered after Kendrick Lamar dropped new diss track, "Euphoria."
A few hours after the song dropped online, Drizzy and DJ Akademiks appeared to double team on Instagram, with the media personality shadily posting an X post from rapper Daylyt. "Hahaha Ayo @Akademiks 23 mins and no reply yet," the post, which Drake liked, read. "Start yo clock N***a. Keep that same [energy] hahah."
Ak shared the post with a caption of a smiley face, possibly implying that Drake has a third diss track prepared.
Although the 6 God didn't respond directly, he did like a post on fan account @haus.of.drake, which featured on image of him wearing a fur-hooded coat. "That's it??" the caption reads.
Drakes apparent responses come after Lamar pulled no punches in his six-minute diss, going after Drake for the women he dates, his ties to Sexyy Red, and even Drake's role as a father.
Why would I call around trying to get dirt on n***as?
Y'all thinking my life is rap? That's ho shit
I got a son to raise but I can see you don’t know nothing 'bout that
"Euphoria" comes weeks after Drake taunted Lamar on "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made (Freestyle)," although the latter – which used AI vocals from 2Pac and Snoop Dogg – has largely been scrubbed from the internet. After years of tension between K. Dot and Drizzy, the beef kicked off last month when Lamar appeared on "Like That" from Future and Metro Boomin album, We Don't Trust You.