Diddy Accused of Rape in Lawsuit From Woman Who Says She Met Him as a Fashion Institute Student in the '90s

Yet another lawsuit is being leveled against Diddy, with a woman named April Lampros alleging he sexually assaulted her multiple times in the mid-'90s and attempted it again in the early 2000s. Per TMZ, she's suing for sexual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, with Bad Boy Records, Sony Music Entertainment, and Arista—where she interned—also listed as defendants for purportedly enabling Diddy.

Lampros' suit—filed Thursday—claims she met Sean Combs as a Fashion Institute of Technology student in New York City, and that he offered her mentorship. She accuses the mogul of raping her at the Millennium Hotel in 1995 and, in another instance, forcing her to perform oral sex. In 1996, he reportedly "ordered" her to come to his apartment. "She claims he forced ecstasy down her throat, and then demanded she have sex with Kim [Porter] while he masturbated," TMZ writes. "Eventually, she alleges he raped her again."

Lampros was able to sever ties with Diddy in 1998, but a run-in around late 2000/early 2001 allegedly saw Combs come to her apartment and attempt to sexually assault her, though "she was able to fight him off." The lawsuit also alleges Diddy filmed himself having sex with April and has shown the tape to people.

TMZ notes that Lampros' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, represents Liza Gardner and Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who both sued Diddy in late 2023. He's also the lawyer for Grace O'Marcaigh, who's suing Diddy and his 26-year-old son Christian "King" Combs for sexual assault.

Per the Daily Beast, Blackburn shared a statement from April Lampros reading, "I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed, so that no other woman will have to endure what I did."

The latest lawsuit against Diddy comes days after former model Crystal McKinney accused the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault in a separate lawsuit.

Complex has reached out to Blackburn’s office for comment. We’ve also contacted Diddy reps. This story may be updated.

The aforementioned Lil Rod lawsuit has received extensive media coverage in recent months. Last week, it was reported that both Lucian Grainge and UMG had been dropped from the suit, the allegations of which Diddy previously denied through a statement released by a legal rep.

Attorney Shawn Holley called Rod "nothing more than a liar" who’s "looking for an undeserved payday,' further claiming that "indisputable proof" exists that would show the slew of allegations to be false.

While that separate civil case remains active, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office recently confirmed that criminal charges are not able to be filed in connection with Diddy's assault of Cassie captured on recently released surveillance footage.

"We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch," the office said last week, shortly after CNN first shared the 2016 footage, which shows Diddy kicking and dragging Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel. "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

More recently, Cassie shared a statement acknowledging "the outpouring of love" she's received since the video was made public. Cassie, as previously reported, accused Diddy of rape and abuse in a quickly settled 2023 lawsuit.

"It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," Cassie said on Thursday. "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."

As for Diddy, he shared an apology video in the immediate aftermath of the footage's release.

"I'm not asking for forgiveness," he said in the Instagram-shared clip. "I'm truly sorry."