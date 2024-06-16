Tinashe Responds After Janet Jackson Remixes "Nasty" at Utah Show

Janet Jackson remixed Tinashe 's viral song "Nasty" with her own song of the same name during the latest stop on her Together Again tour, and the latter couldn't be more excited about the moment.

On Saturday night, Jackson took time out of her set at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre to blend her 1986 single "Nasty" with Tinashe's latest hit of the same name. In the video footage shared online, Janet can be seen breaking out into a dance routine alongside her dancers with the mix of the two singles playing in the background.

Tinashe saw the clip and reposted it on her X page with the caption "Woahhhhh …" The moment was full circle for the 31-year-old as she tweeted in 2021 that Janet was one of her "biggest idols."