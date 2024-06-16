Tinashe Responds After Janet Jackson Remixes "Nasty" at Utah Show

Janet Jackson remixed Tinashe's viral song "Nasty" with her own song of the same name during the latest stop on her Together Again tour, and the latter couldn't be more excited about the moment.
On Saturday night, Jackson took time out of her set at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre to blend her 1986 single "Nasty" with Tinashe's latest hit of the same name. In the video footage shared online, Janet can be seen breaking out into a dance routine alongside her dancers with the mix of the two singles playing in the background.
Tinashe saw the clip and reposted it on her X page with the caption "Woahhhhh …" The moment was full circle for the 31-year-old as she tweeted in 2021 that Janet was one of her "biggest idols."
"Anyone who knows me knows Britney Spears and Janet Jackson are literally my two biggest idols in the whole universe, and I just hope they know how much they mean to me/us," she tweeted at the time.
Tinashe has been riding high off the success of "Nasty," and recently took a sly shot at her former label, RCA, which she left in 2019. When stopped by a reporter earlier this month she was asked about the success of the single and how her former label might feel about it.
"Do you feel like RCA kind of dropped the ball when you were on their label? Because they couldn't do it? You did it by yourself," the reporter asked her.
"You know? We just didn't need them," Tinashe responded with a shrug. "All you need is hard work, good fans, talent. I know they're gagging."