Diddy and Son King Combs Sued for Alleged 2022 Sexual Assault at Yacht Party

She accuses King of attempting to make her perform oral sex on him—and says that when she managed to escape, he bruised her forearm. She says the incident led to mental and emotional suffering.

Diddy is also a defendant in the lawsuit, with O'Marcaigh saying he’s liable since it was his party. She accuses the hip-hop mogul of aiding and abetting King in the alleged assault. She says that she saw Diddy with “sex workers” and that he exposed him to Yung Miami—all of which was apparently filmed by a Hulu camera crew.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones was apparently present at the yachty party. His lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, is representing O'Marcaigh.

“We have not seen this woman’s claim but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies we’ve come to expect from Tyrone Blackburn and his clients, just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit—which has yet to be served,” Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer told the outlet.