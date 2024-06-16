50 Cent and Cam'ron Perform Together in Las Vegas

In 2007, 50 Cent and Cam’ron got into a heated argument on The Angie Martinez Show after Fif said Koch Entertainment, which Jim Jones had just signed to, was a “graveyard.” After swapping disses with each other, the two reconciled in 2016.

Cam'ron recently reflected on the beef in light of the Drake and Kendrick feud, saying it was "fun."

"When me and 50 Cent was going on, that shit was fun," he said. "Shout out to my n***a 50, we good now, too. But when 50 dissed me, it started with an argument on the phone."

And if you’re not in Vegas, don’t worry. 50 recently announced the lineup for his Humor and Harmony weekend in Shreveport, Louisiana. Among the lineup includes Matt Rife, Andrew Schulz, Katt Williams, A Boogie, Dababy, 2 Chainz, and Killa Cam himself.