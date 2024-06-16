Watch Snoop Dogg Absokutely Kill It in the Milwaukee Brewers’ Broadcast Booth

Prior to performing in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Snoop Dogg made an appearance at the Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing out the first pitch before showcasing his talents as a play-by-play announcer.

According to Brewers' coach Quintin Berry, Snoop Dogg was a "total vibe."

“He’s a total vibe, man. One hundred percent,” Berry told MLB. “It was from the instant he walked in, he had a big smile on and was ready to take pictures. Anything you wanted, he was available.”

Berry added, “I catch those ceremonial pitches all year long, and then every time a celebrity or somebody really cool comes by, someone like ‘Yeli’ [Christian Yelich] gets to do it. I made it known that nobody but me was going to catch this pitch.”