Lucian Grange and UMG Dropped From Diddy Accuser's Lawsuit

Universal Music Group and Lucian Grainge have been dropped from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' sexual abuse lawsuit against Diddy.

Per Billboard, UMG and its CEO were dismissed from the lawsuit Jones filed in February, which alleged that the company and Grainge "aided and abetted" in abuse perpetuated by the embattled Bad Boy Records founder. Attorneys for UMG argued the accusations against the company were "offensively false" and would seek legal penalties against Jones' lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn.

On Monday, Blackburn said he had "concluded that there is no legal basis for the claims and allegations that were made against the UMG defendants." He asked for the two parties to be dropped from the lawsuit immediately. Donald Zakarin, lead attorney for UMG, agreed with Blackburn's sworn declaration.

"As we have repeatedly said from our very first communication with counsel for the plaintiff on March 4, 2024, there was no basis, not legal and not factual, for the claims and accusations that were alleged," Zakarin wrote in a court filing on Tuesday. "The UMG defendants should never have been named in any of these complaints and we should never have been required to make motions to dismiss the complaints in this action."

In a post shared on Instagram, Diddy seemingly responded with an image that reads, "Time tells truth."