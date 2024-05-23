Cassie Shares Statement After Release of Diddy Footage: 'I Will Always Be Recovering From My Past'

Cassie has shared a statement following the release of surveillance footage showing Diddy assaulting her in 2016.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, triends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie wrote in an Instagram update on Thursday morning. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

Cassie, who did not directly mention Diddy or the video in her statement, also commended those who have been taking this issue “seriously,” adding that it’s crucial to also help those who may find themselves in similar situations in their own lives.

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear," she said.

See the full statement below.