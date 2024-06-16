ASAP Rocky and His Sons Riot and RZA Star in Bottega Veneta Campaign for Father's Day

ASAP Rocky's relationship with Bottega Veneta continues.

This time around the musician and his sons, Riot Rose, who is 10 months old, and RZA, 2, star in a campaign for the Italian fashion house that was created in collaboration between with Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy and the acclaimed artist Carrie Mae Weems.

The Weems-photographed campaign is titled “Portraits of Fatherhood” and fittingly arrived on Father's Day. In addition to the release of the images and accompanying video, Rocky was also named Bottega Veneta’s latest brand ambassador.

"IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE," Rocky wrote in his post introducing the campaign. "THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA ❤️ HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP."