Meek Mill Urges Fans to 'Mute' DJ Akademiks After Lil Durk Verdict: 'I'm Tired of His Voice'

Lil Durk was cleared Friday by a Los Angeles federal jury of murder-for-hire resulting in death, conspiracy, and stalking charges tied to a 2022 shooting that killed Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson.

Meek Mill publicly called for fans to unfollow and mute DJ Akademiks, saying he will start his own stream to overshadow him, one day after Lil Durk's acquittal.

Meek Mill has unleashed a lengthy tirade against DJ Akademiks following Lil Durk’s acquittal in his murder-for-hire trial. On Saturday (September 12), the Philly rapper took to X to share his thoughts on Ak, writing that he wants the hip-hop community to stop associating with the cultural commentator over his coverage of the trial and prosecutors' use of his interview with Durk. "Akademiks was in Durk’s case after he gas lit every major young hip hop beef…, let’s leave them in the dust … he broadcasted 69 while Durk fought for his life …. don’t contact him or touch his platform he's here to destroy successful black men from the streets!" Mill wrote in one post.

In a second post, the rapper seemingly referenced a combination of Ak's 2024 civil lawsuit for rape and defamation, and his concerning comments about sexual intercourse when talking to a 15-year-old during a livestream, in order to further criticize him — and draw attention to how he treated rapper Luce Cannon during an interview, where he seemingly coaxed him into revealing potentially incriminating details about an altercation. "And he rapes lil girls 'allegedly ... they say he got the kids ... why are our kids watching a rapist gaslight people reading people about death... he's a bum and when I see him ima interact! I was telling yall when he did it with luce cannon,” he wrote.

"Akademiks gotta go!" Meek continued in another X post. "I will personally start streaming to overshadow his corny ass 1000 clips he do a week ... im tired of his voice! He causing death and destruction and laughing at it in our face! He's the biggest rat because he has nothing to do with growing up in the streets." Meek Mill added that he'd be starting "Dream chasers streaming" to take over the streaming space and issued one final directive to his followers: "Unfollow and mute Akademiks the real poison."

Meek Mill's comments followed Durk’s acquittal on all counts in his federal murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles. Prosecutors alleged that the Chicago rapper financed an August 2022 attack targeting Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von’s 2020 death. The shooting killed Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson. Despite the verdict, Durk remains in custody pending a separate racketeering trial. Akademiks' 2023 interview with Durk became a point of contention during the proceedings. Durk’s attorneys argued that prosecutors misleadingly presented excerpts during closing arguments to suggest the rapper had confessed. The defense sought to introduce additional footage, including Durk saying he didn't take 6ix9ine's "slide for Von" taunts seriously and discussing walking away from his beefs. Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald denied the request during jury deliberations. While expressing sympathy for the defense's position, he explained that prosecutors' statements during closing arguments were not evidence. Away from the court, Akademiks covered the proceedings on livestream, at one point donning a judge’s robe and judicial wig. Meek has been open about his dislike for Akademiks for nearly a decade. Their beef seemingly began in 2017, when Akademiks revealed they weren't seeing eye to eye because he didn't post the rapper's Wins & Losses album.