Meek Mill Slams 'Heathen' OTF Jam for Testifying Against Lil Durk

Key Takeaways
- Meek Mill called OTF Jam a “heathen” for testifying against Lil Durk and said he “wouldn’t believe a word” Jam says.
- Jam testified that Durk orchestrated the August 2022 Los Angeles shooting targeting Quando Rondo, which killed Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.
- Jam said he still loves Durk but no longer respects him, and acknowledged that cooperating could amount to a “death sentence” under Black Disciples rules.
Meek Mill has made it very clear that he isn’t impressed with OTF Jam for testifying against Lil Durk during the Chicago rapper's murder-for-hire trial.
On Thursday (August 27), in a post shared on X, Meek shared his thoughts on Jam (real name Kacey Hester) taking to the witness stand against his former friend.
Alongside a GIF of Wile E. Coyote, he wrote: "Jam was killing his community and robbing at will …. now he’s trying to take somebody life he say he loved ….. he is the definition of a heathen you can’t even let them around you especially when you’re successful :…: I wouldn’t believe a word he says."
OTF Jam took to the stand on Wednesday (August 26), during the third day of Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, in which Durk has been accused of orchestrating a shooting that targeted rival rapper Quando Rondo and claimed the life of Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson.
Jam testified that Durk orchestrated the August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles. "He didn’t like that people were trolling him," he recalled of Durk's alleged response to Von’s murder. "It was getting to him."
Jam testified that he overheard a conversation in an Atlanta studio in which Durk spoke about plans to murder Rondo. "'If muthafuckas catch Quando Rondo or Lul Timm, they gon’ be straight. They ain’t gotta worry about nothing,'" he alleged he overheard Durk saying.
On day four of the trial on Thursday (August 27), OTF Jam admitted he felt "bad" about testifying against Durk. "I still got a lot of love for him. Blood was there for me... I feel bad. I know he probably hate me. I got love for him, I just don't have respect for him," he said in court.
OTF Jam also agreed that he could be killed for testifying. "As a Black Disciple, snitching is breaking all laws; it’s a death sentence," he said. Additionally, he denied that he was hoping that Durk gets a life sentence for the charges he’s facing.