Meek Mill Slams 'Heathen' OTF Jam for Testifying Against Lil Durk

Meek Mill has made it very clear that he isn’t impressed with OTF Jam for testifying against Lil Durk during the Chicago rapper's murder-for-hire trial.

On Thursday (August 27), in a post shared on X, Meek shared his thoughts on Jam (real name Kacey Hester) taking to the witness stand against his former friend.

Alongside a GIF of Wile E. Coyote, he wrote: "Jam was killing his community and robbing at will …. now he’s trying to take somebody life he say he loved ….. he is the definition of a heathen you can’t even let them around you especially when you’re successful :…: I wouldn’t believe a word he says."