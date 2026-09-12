Fans speculated about a deluxe edition, documentary, tour announcement or Scary Hours 4 before the reveal, and Drake recently performed songs from Iceman live for the first time at Don Toliver's Scotiabank Arena show.

The rollout began quietly on August 12 with a family photo carousel captioned "FOMO 2026" and built through cryptic posts, a CD jewel case image, and sightings of Drake filming near a Ferris wheel at Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition in an Iron Man suit.

The film premieres Tuesday, September 15, at 9 P.M. ET on YouTube, about four months after Drake's simultaneous three-album drop of Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti in May.

Drake has revealed Fear of Missing Out as a "not so short film directed and scored by the family" via a teaser trailer released Saturday.

Drake has finally shared with fans what his long-teased Fear of Missing Out project is — and it's arriving sooner than you think. On Saturday (September 12), Drizzy took to Instagram to share a teaser clip of what he's calling a "not so short film," putting to bed the speculation surrounding the mystery project.

FOMO, which is "directed and scored by the family," is set to premiere on Tuesday (September 15) at 9 P.M. ET on YouTube, according to the Toronto hitmaker.

In the preview clip, Drake can be seen riding a neon green speedboat while a woman's voice provide a short narration. "What if I told you there were two versions of your life?" she begins. "In one, you avoid risk and withhold love. You feel like you've gone missing from yourself. You look for something you can't find. In the other version of your life, you find it."